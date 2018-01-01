The Luxury Couch for Real Life | Burrow

Get Your Swatches
Just a few details and we’ll get fabric swatches mailed out to you ASAP.
Your Cart
Your cart is currently empty
The luxury couch, for real life.Shop Now
Meet Burrow.
Say goodbye to long delivery times and astronomical price tags. By re-inventing the luxury couch, we cut out unnecessary shipping time and money. And it’s oh so comfortable.
Designed for your life.
Burrow’s innovative design means we deliver to your doorstep in compact boxes with fast and free shipping. And a breezy ten-minute, tool-free assembly will have you lounging in no time.
FREE SHIPPING
We deliver Burrow to your doorstep in a few lightweight boxes at no added cost to you.
30 DAY TRIAL
Try out your Burrow for 30 cozy days, risk free. If you choose not to keep it, a simple return policy gets it back to us (but we know you’re gonna love it.)
EASY FINANCING
With Affirm you can get your Burrow now and pay over time (with the first 3 months of interest on us!).